Seven-member narcotics gang busted in TT Singh

TOBA TEK SINGH: A seven-member inter-province narcotic smugglers gang of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was nabbed here on Friday.

The CIA recovered heavy quantity of narcotics from them. DPO Sadiq Ali Dogar said there was a tip-off that four men Waris Khan, Nadeem Khan, Amir Khan and Riaz Ali, and three women Gulnaz, Bano and Nazia (all belonged to Peshawar) were coming to Gojra from KP in two cars to supply narcotics.

The CIA team sealed all roads leading to Gojra and arrested all of them. At least 52-kg of hashish and 9.5-kg opium were recovered from them. DPO Sadiq Ali Dogar announced Rs20,000 cash prize for CIA team in-charge M Ilyas and a commendation certificate.

PEOPLE ROBBED: Three dacoits Friday looted several persons by setting up temporary barrier on the road near Nawan Lahore on Thursday night.

Three motorcyclists of Chak 429/JB, Chiniot, Sabir, Hassan and Bilal were going home from Nawan Lahore. When they reached a deserted place, dacoits stopped them and snatched cash, mobile phone sets and other valuables from them. They tied them with a rope and threw them on the roadside. They also looted a few other passersby.

In another dacoity near Chak 361/JB on Gojra-Painsara Road, dacoits intercepted a car and snatched the passport, US dollars, mobile phones and other valuables from Mumtaz and Abbas of Chak 414/JB.

GIRL RAPED: City police registered a case against a man for allegedly raping and blackmailing a girl by filming the incident. Sobia Irum of Chak 382/JB complained in the FIR that accused Kamran Afzal is her brother-in-law. He intoxicated her and made her unconscious. “He is now forcing me to marry him.” He also threatened that if she refused, he will upload the incident on the social media.