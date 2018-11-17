close
Sat Nov 17, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
November 17, 2018
ITF Jr Tennis: Double crown for Russia's Khalturina

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
November 17, 2018

Share

ISLAMABAD: Russian girl Nadezhda Khalturina emerged ITF International Junior Tennis (II) champion following one-sided final at the PTF Complex Friday.

Russian girl beat Mina Toglukdemir (Turkey) in straight sets 6-2, 6-1 to take the title. Nadezhda Khalturina was in ruthless form and totally dominated the final allowing Turkish girl to hold her serve twice in first set and once in second. Her cross court and sizzling down the line shots were a treat to watch.

Nadezhda Khalturina completed the doubles as together with Toglukdemir she defeated Meshkatulzahra Safi (Iran) and Sara Yigin (Germany) 6-1, 6-2 to win girls double title.

In boys doubles final Ivan Penev (Bul)/Arya Roghani (Iran) defeated Berk Ulas ENC (Turkey) /Ronan SAHNI (GBR) 6-1, 3-6 (10-2) .Boys singles final will be held Saturday. Salim Saifullah Khan President Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) graced the occasion and distributed the trophies amongst the title winners on Friday.

Latest News

