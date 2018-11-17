close
Sat Nov 17, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
November 17, 2018
Advertisement

20 Pak female weightlifters to feature in SAG

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
November 17, 2018

Share

LAHORE: Twenty female weightlifters have been picked to represent Pakistan in the 2019 South Asian Games (SAG) in Nepal. The female athletes were selected in a trial conducted by the Pakistan Weightlifting Federation in Lahore. The PWF officials said that the girls have the capability to excel in the competition. “It was an open trial and only those who stepped up to the competition were selected,” athlete Saima Shehzad said. The selected athletes will attend a three-month training camp in Islamabad The 13th edition of South Asian Games will be played from March 9 to March 18 in Nepal.

Advertisement

Comments

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports