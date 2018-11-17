20 Pak female weightlifters to feature in SAG

LAHORE: Twenty female weightlifters have been picked to represent Pakistan in the 2019 South Asian Games (SAG) in Nepal. The female athletes were selected in a trial conducted by the Pakistan Weightlifting Federation in Lahore. The PWF officials said that the girls have the capability to excel in the competition. “It was an open trial and only those who stepped up to the competition were selected,” athlete Saima Shehzad said. The selected athletes will attend a three-month training camp in Islamabad The 13th edition of South Asian Games will be played from March 9 to March 18 in Nepal.