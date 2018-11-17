close
Sat Nov 17, 2018
November 17, 2018
The CSS challenge

Newspost

There are a large number of people in Pakistan who aspire to clear the CSS exam. But the road to success is laced with challenges. Amid the cut-throat competition, candidates with strong critical thinking skills succeed in the written examination. In order to inculcate critical thinking among our students, educational institutions will have to introduce drastic reforms in our curriculum.

The CSS results over the last three years have revealed that passing the English essay paper has become a Herculean task for an overwhelming majority of candidates. The authorities concerned should take effective steps to introduce teaching techniques that enhance the critical thinking abilities of students.

Muhammad Fayyaz

Mianwali

