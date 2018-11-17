PHC quashes life-term

PESHAWAR: The Peshawar High Court (PHC) has set aside the conviction of a man in a murder case.

A division bench comprising Justice Syed Afsar Shah and Justice Muhammad Ayub acquitted the convict Gohar Shah, a resident of Lundkhwar areas in Mardan district, after hearing arguments from both the parties and state lawyer.

As per the first information report, the appellant in 2012 had allegedly killed one Ibrar, son of Awal Khan, over a property issue in the jurisdiction of Lundkhwar Police Station. The trial court had awarded life imprisonment and imposed Rs2,00 000 fine on the appellant in the murder case, which he had challenged in the PHC.

