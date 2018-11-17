close
Sat Nov 17, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
NW
Numan Wahab
November 17, 2018
Advertisement

NAB wants Hamza, Salman on ECL

Top Story

NW
Numan Wahab
November 17, 2018

Share

LAHORE: The National Accountability Bureau has asked the Ministry of Interior to place the names of Hamza Shahbaz and his brother Salman Shahbaz, sons of the incarcerated opposition leader Shahbaz Sharif, on the Exit Control List (ECL), The News has learnt.

It has learnt that a letter was written to the ministry of interior recommending to put the names of both the brothers on the ECL. The sources in the NAB confirmed that the letter was written to the interior ministry.

Talking about the contents of letter they said the NAB has conveyed to the interior ministry that both the brothers are under investigation and the bureau has concrete evidence against them. Moreover, under such circumstances, there is a chance that both brothers could fly out of the country, sources said. It is pertinent to mention that Salman Shahbaz is reportedly staying in London.

Advertisement

Comments

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Top Story