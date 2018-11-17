NAB wants Hamza, Salman on ECL

LAHORE: The National Accountability Bureau has asked the Ministry of Interior to place the names of Hamza Shahbaz and his brother Salman Shahbaz, sons of the incarcerated opposition leader Shahbaz Sharif, on the Exit Control List (ECL), The News has learnt.

It has learnt that a letter was written to the ministry of interior recommending to put the names of both the brothers on the ECL. The sources in the NAB confirmed that the letter was written to the interior ministry.

Talking about the contents of letter they said the NAB has conveyed to the interior ministry that both the brothers are under investigation and the bureau has concrete evidence against them. Moreover, under such circumstances, there is a chance that both brothers could fly out of the country, sources said. It is pertinent to mention that Salman Shahbaz is reportedly staying in London.