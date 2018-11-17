close
Sat Nov 17, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
November 17, 2018
Advertisement

Forest policy soon

Top Story

OC
Our Correspondent
November 17, 2018

Share

Islamabad: Already approved by the Council of Common Interest, the National Forest Policy is expected to be announced after approval by the cabinet, State Minister for Climate Change Zartaj Gul said on Friday.

The minister disclosed that 27 million plants had so far been planted across the country, including provinces and different territories, under the Green Pakistan Programme - Revival of Forest Resources in Pakistan.

She said 100 million saplings would be planted under the Green Pakistan Programme - Revival of Forest Resources in Pakistan in the next five years at the cost of Rs3.652 billion. The minister said her ministry had got $37.46 million funding from the Green Climate Fund for the Glacial Lake Outburst Flood project in the country's northern areas.

She said the Clean Green Pakistan Movement was launched by the prime minister on Oct 8, 2018 and that the climate change ministry was coordinating its implementation in all provinces, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Advertisement

Comments

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Top Story