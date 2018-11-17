close
Sat Nov 17, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
November 17, 2018
Rupee remains firm

Business

OC
Our Correspondent
November 17, 2018

The rupee maintained its overnight levels against the dollar in the interbank market on Friday, dealers said.

The rupee closed unchanged at 133.99 against the dollar.

Dealers said the domestic currency remained stable on dull dollar demand from importers.

In the open market, the rupee lost grounds due to renewed demand for foreign exchange.

The rupee settled at 134.20 to the dollar. It ended at 134 in the previous trade.

More From Business