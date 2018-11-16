Zardari says ‘knows who’s helping PTI govt’

KARACHI: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari on Thursday said “he knows who is helping the incumbent government”.

He made these remarks during an interaction with the media in Badin. The former president said only “real representatives” [of masses] could run the country. He said soon the powers that be would realise that those created by them could not run the show.

Taking jibe at Prime Minister Imran Khan, the veteran politician, also known as king of reconciliatory politics, said one could become a great cricketer through passion but not a great leader.

“Whenever PPP will come to power [again], it will prove to be a better government than Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s,” claimed Zardari.