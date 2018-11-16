500 athletes to compete in National Athletics

ISLAMABAD: Around 500 men and women athletes will be seen in action in the 49th National Athletics Championships that springs into action at the Jinnah Stadium here on Friday (today).

The three-day event has 23 events for men and 21 for women.

“We have dropped marathon and steeplechase from the women’s events mainly because of our limitations,” Athletics Federation of Pakistan (AFP) President Major General (r) Akram Sahi said in a media briefing at the Pakistan Sports Complex Media Center on Thursday.

Sahi, who was also accompanied by AFP Secretary Zafar Ahmad, said besides medals and trophies, cash prizes would also be presented to athletes. “We have kept our tradition of awarding cash prizes to medal winners. A gold medal winner will get Rs5,000 while silver and bronze medallists will receive Rs3,000 and Rs2,000, respectively,” Sahi said.

According to the AFP president, the championships would produce athletes for the South Asian Games and Asian athletics meet in Doha (Qatar) in April.

“We usually organise the championships in April but due to the forthcoming international events we thought November would be appropriate to stage the meet.”

Army are the defending men’s champions while Wapda are the reigning women’s champions.

“We have been waiting for the National Games for the last three years. Earlier, we wanted to link the National Athletics Championships with the National Games. Since the games have not been conducted we think the National Athletics Championships is the only way to give top and budding athletes much needed national exposure.”

Sahi said AFP was considering picking youth for future training and national exposure. “We have decided to extend an open offer to all schools and colleges to send their athletes for junior events. This way we will be in a position to pick talent for the future.”

He said he had been in constant touch with the government to provide expertise to leading international athletes including Arshad Nadeem who had won a bronze medal in the Asian Games javelin throw event. “With proper training and coaching he can win more laurels for the country. We want an international coach for him and our top 400m hurdler. We haven’t got a response from the government yet.”

The AFP has decided to award the best unit trophy to Islamabad. “We have also decided to introduce best athlete and fastest athlete (men and women) awards for every National Championship. “On the same pattern, the best coach, manager and technical official awards will also be given in due course.”

Sahi congratulated Salman Butt for becoming director development of the Asian Athletics Association. “He has been appointed from 45 countries which is a big achievement.”

Naeemul Haq, Special Assistant to PM on Political Affairs and head of PTI’s Sports Wing, will be the chief guest on the meet’s final day.