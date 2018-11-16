close
Fri Nov 16, 2018
November 16, 2018
Non-custom paid car seized

National

A
APP
November 16, 2018

MULTAN: A team of Model Customs Collectorate Multan Thursday seized a non-custom paid car near Shershah Toll Plaza in the suburbs of the city, officials said. Led by Customs Inspector Chaudhry Abdul Samad, the team stopped a car, model 2007, and sought documents. The car riders, however, could not produce any document. The vehicle was taken into custody after the computerised record of customs did not show that the vehicle valuing around Rs 1 million was cleared.

