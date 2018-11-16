Huzaifa faces Penev in ITF Jr Tennis final

ISLAMABAD: Huzaifa Abdur Rehman (PAK) set up a repeat of first ITF juniors final against Ivan Penev (BUL) when both won their respective semi-finals of boys’ singles ITF International II at the PTF Complex Thursday.

Local favourite Huzaifa Abdur Rehman beat Berk Ulas Enc (TUR) in three sets 6-0, 1-6, 6-0 while Ivan Penev (BUL) [1] outplayed Nauman Aftab (PAK) [4] 6-1, 6-2.

In the first girls singles semi-final, third seed Mina Toglukdemir (Turkey) breezed past Yiwendan Zhu of China to book her place in the final. In the second semifinal, Russian fourth seed Nadezhda Khalturina stunned top seed Iranian Meshkatulzahra Safi in straight sets. The Russian played excellent tennis and unsettled the top seed to progress into the final.

Results: Boys singles semis: Huzaifa Abdur Rehman (PAK) [3] bt Berk Ulas Enc (TUR) 6-0, 1-6, 6-0; Ivan Penev (BUL) [1] bt M. Nauman Aftab (PAK) [4] 6-1, 6-2. Girls singles quarterfinals: Meshkatulzahra Safi (IRI) [1] bt Sara Yigin (GER) 4-6, 6-2, 6-4;

Girls singles semifinals: Mina Toglukdemir (TUR) [3] bt Yiwendan Zhu (CHN): 6-1, 6-3; Nadezhda Khalturina (RUS) [4] bt Meshkatulzahra Safi (IRI) [1]: 6-3, 6-2;

Boys doubles pre-quarterfinals: Sameer Ahmad/ Ahmer Saeed (PAK) W/O Osama Khan (PAK)/ Vhimalshanth ChandraMohan (SL); Abdullah Adnan/ Ahmad Asjad (PAK) bt Barndon Suryana (INA)/Hai Truong Vo (VIE) 6-3, 6-3; Ahmed Kamil/Huzaifa Abdul Rehman (PAK) bt Moosa Chaudhry/Zalan Khan (PAK): 6-1, 6-2.

Boys doubles quarterfinals: Ivan Penev (BUL)/ Arya Roghani (IRI) [1] bt Sameer Ahmad/ Ahmer Saeed (PAK) 6-1, 6-0; Abdullah Adnan/Ahmad Asjad (PAK) bt Aryan Ismaeilpourfallahi/Yunes Talavar (IRI) [3] 6-1, 6-2 ; Berk Ulas Enc (TUR)[4]/ Ronan Sahni (GBR) bt Ahmed Kamil/Huzaifa Abdul Rehman (PAK) 7-6(3), 6-3: M. Nauman Aftab[2]/ Saqib Hayat (PAK) bt Sami Zeb Khan/ Subhan Bin Salik (PAK) 6-1,6-3.

Girls doubles semifinals: Meshkatulzahra Safi (IRI)/Sara Yigin (GER) [1] bt Donya Ameri/Darya Mostafi (IRI) 6-2, 6-1; Nadezhda Khalturina (RUS) [2]/Mina Toglukdemir (TUR) bt Zoha Asim (PAK)/Yiwendan Zhu (CHN) 6-2, 6-1.