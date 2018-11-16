Easy sailing for seeded players in All-Pakistan Tennis

LAHORE: All the top seeded players, including number one Aqeel Khan, eased into the next round of the 3rd Nayza All-Pakistan Tennis Championship 2018.

On Thursday, men’s singles first round was held here at Bagh-i-Jinnah Tennis Courts of PLTA after Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) President Salim Saifullah Khan inaugurated the event. Also present on the occasion were PLTA Chief Iftikhar Ahmad Rao, Secretary and former Davis Cupper Rashid Malik, tennis players, their families and tennis enthusiasts will also be present.

As many as 15 matches were played on the day with Ahmed Waqas, Usman Rafique, Malik Abdul Rehman, Yousaf Khalil, M Shoaib, Ahmed Babar, M Abid, Muzamil Murtaza, Abdal Haider, Barkat Ullah, Ahmed Ch, Heera Ashiq, Waqas Malil, Aqeel Khan and Asad Ullah.

Results: Men’s singles 1st Round: Ahmed Waqas beat Ayyaz Khan 6-4, 6-1, Usman Rafique beat Izhar Iftikhar 6-1, 6-2, Malik Abdul Rehman beay Kashan ul Haq 6-0, 3-0 (retd), Yousaf Khalil beat Omer Babar 7-6(3), 6-2, M Shoaib beat Israr Gul 6-4, 6-4, Ahmed Babar beat Abbas Khan 6-0, 6-3, M Abid beat Farhan Ullah 6-1, 6-0, Muzamil Murtaza beat Parbhat Kumar 6-2, 6-4, Abdal Haider beat Ikram Ullah 6-2, 6-2, Barkat Ullah beat Zaryab Pirzada 6-1, 6-2, Ahmed Ch beat Hammad Ahmed 6-0, 6-0, Heera Ashiq beat Hassan Riaz 6-1, 6-2, Waqas Malil beat Sikandat Hayat 6-2, 7-6(2), Aqeel Khan beat Malik Bilal 6-1, 6-1, Asad ullah beat imran Bahtti 6-3, 6-4.