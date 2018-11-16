Remington qualify for Baroque Polo Cup final

LAHORE: Remington Pharma overpowered Olympia to qualify for the Baroque Polo Cup 2018 final here at the Lahore Polo Club ground on Thursday.

Raja Temur Nadeem emerged as hero of the day after he fired in fabulous four goals while Dr Faisal Qadeer Khokhar banged in a brace and Ahmed Bilal Riaz contributed one. From the losing side, Abdul Rehman Monno struck two goals and Ghulan Mustafa Monno one.

Remington Pharma scored the opening goal of the match through Raja Temur, who successfully converted a 30-yard penalty. Olympia then fully dominated the entire chukker as they hammered a hat-trick with Abdul Rehman Monnoo slamming in two goals and Ghulam Mustafa Monnoo one - all were field goals. It was all that Olympia could get from the match as Remington Pharama dominated rest of the three chukkers and never allowed their opponents to score even a single goal.

In another match of the day, Bilal Steel outpaced Black Horse Paints by 9-6.5 to qualify for the subsidiary final. Ahmed Zubair Butt displayed outstanding polo and played key role in his team’s triumph.

He fired in fantastic five goals for the winning side while Hashim Kamal Agha hammered a hat-trick and Ali Riaz struck one. From the losing side, which had half goal handicap advantage, Hamza Mawaz Khan scored a quartet while Abu Bakar Siddique and Daniyal Sheikh converted one goal apiece.