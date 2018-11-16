close
Fri Nov 16, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
November 16, 2018
Advertisement

Remington qualify for Baroque Polo Cup final

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
November 16, 2018

Share

LAHORE: Remington Pharma overpowered Olympia to qualify for the Baroque Polo Cup 2018 final here at the Lahore Polo Club ground on Thursday.

Raja Temur Nadeem emerged as hero of the day after he fired in fabulous four goals while Dr Faisal Qadeer Khokhar banged in a brace and Ahmed Bilal Riaz contributed one. From the losing side, Abdul Rehman Monno struck two goals and Ghulan Mustafa Monno one.

Remington Pharma scored the opening goal of the match through Raja Temur, who successfully converted a 30-yard penalty. Olympia then fully dominated the entire chukker as they hammered a hat-trick with Abdul Rehman Monnoo slamming in two goals and Ghulam Mustafa Monnoo one - all were field goals. It was all that Olympia could get from the match as Remington Pharama dominated rest of the three chukkers and never allowed their opponents to score even a single goal.

In another match of the day, Bilal Steel outpaced Black Horse Paints by 9-6.5 to qualify for the subsidiary final. Ahmed Zubair Butt displayed outstanding polo and played key role in his team’s triumph.

He fired in fantastic five goals for the winning side while Hashim Kamal Agha hammered a hat-trick and Ali Riaz struck one. From the losing side, which had half goal handicap advantage, Hamza Mawaz Khan scored a quartet while Abu Bakar Siddique and Daniyal Sheikh converted one goal apiece.

Advertisement

Comments

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports