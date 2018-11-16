Kuwait halts flights as torrential rains lash region

KUWAIT CITY: Kuwait on Thursday halted flights at its international airport after heavy rains flooded the Gulf state’s capital, diverting incoming flights to neighbouring countries not affected by deadly storms. “Rains overnight Wednesday submerged main passages at the airport, resulting in diverting several incoming flights to Dubai, Bahrain and Dammam airports,” said the head of Kuwait’s civil aviation, Sheikh Salman al-Sabah. All departing flights were cancelled, Sheikh Salman told AFP. Life in the desert emirate came to a standstill in the past two days because of heavy rains, estimated by the national meteorological department at 96 mm (3.78 inches) — almost equal to the country’s average annual rainfall. The deluge has flooded bridges and main roads and damaged buildings in residential areas. A stateless man drowned on Saturday as he tried to rescue his family from their flooded home in Kuwait.