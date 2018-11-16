Top Chinese university warns students to avoid activism

BEIJING: One of China’s top universities has warned students they face arrest if they associate with a labour-rights organisation that has drawn support in a recent surge of Chinese campus activism. Peking University sent a message to all students on Wednesday accusing Jasic Workers Solidarity of “criminal activity”, according to a student involved with the labour group. “After today’s message, if there are still students that want to defy the law, they must take responsibility,” said the note seen by AFP. Chinese universities have historically been a wellspring for radical political movements and any hint of campus activism sparks deep concern among authorities. The warning marks the latest move in a crackdown on Jasic Workers Solidarity after at least a dozen activist and student supporters in several cities were detained last week, according the the group.