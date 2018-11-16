Medical student found dead in hostel room

LAHORE: A female student of a private university was found dead at a private hostel under mysterious circumstances in Johar Town police limits here on Thursday.

The victim identified as Rozina belonged to Sialkot. She was a student of medical. On the day of the incident, her roommate reached the hostel and found Rozina dead in the room. Police reached the scene after being informed and collected forensic evidences. They recorded statements of other boarders and hostel owner. Police said the victim did not bear any torture marks on body. Sources claimed that she died of excessive use of drugs. It is worth mentioning here that a large number of students in and around campuses consume drugs while authorities concerned have been playing a role of a silent spectator.

PROTEST: A pregnant woman died through alleged negligence of staff of a local health centre in Misri Shah police limits here on Thursday. Police received an application from the victim’s family for registration of an FIR against the centre staff. The victim was identified as Kiran, 23, of Chah Miran. Her condition went critical during an operation at the health centre. She was rushed to Mayo Hospital where she died. The victim’s family protested in front of the health centre while the staff of the centre fled. The victim’s family appealed to the IG for justice.