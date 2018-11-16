Crackdown against power thieves

Rawalpindi: The Punjab government has intensified operation against power thieves all over the province for which purpose committees have been formed at provincial levels. The objective behind launching drive is to check power thefts.

This was stated by Secretary, Energy Department, Punjab government, Mohammad Aamir Jan who was briefing the media persons both print and electronic along with Commissioner Rawalpindi, Jodat Ayaz.

The power secretary told that power theft is a national issue which needs to be checked on priority basis. The people should extend their fullest cooperation to the government in campaign against power thieves, he stressed.

Besides launching operation, the Punjab government has also established complaint cells at different points in all districts. The people could inform about power theft on 0800-84338 as well on web site www.ptheft.pk.

Later on, the secretary of power energy chaired a meeting which was attended by deputy commissioner, Rawalpindi, Dr. Umar Jehangir, DC Attock, Ishratullah Khan, DC Jhelum, Khalid Mahmood, Umar Khan SP, Saddar-Islamabad, Additional Commissioner Coordination, Tariq Islam Marwat, Director Commercial Iesco, M.H. Khan Gul while DPOs of district Attock, Jhelum and Chakwal also participated through video link. Giving details about the Task Force set up at district level said that headed by chief minister, Punjab its include secretary energy convenor. Whereas secretary industries, commissioners of all divisions, additional inspector (General) Operation, Chief Executive Officers of Iesco, Fiesco, Jepco and Mepco are members.

Similarly, the members of district enforcement committee would include deputy commissioners convenor, while CPO/DPO and Sub Engineers, Iesco of respective districts and officials of special branch would be members of it.