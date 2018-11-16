Huzaifa to face Ivan in ITF Pakistan Junior Tennis final

KARACHI: Pakistan’s Huzaifa Abdul Rehman is to face Bulgarian Ivan Penev in the final of ITF Pakistan Junior Tennis Championships-II at PTF Complex in Islamabad.

In the semi-finals held on Wednesday, third seed Huzaifa defeated Berk Ulas Enc from Turkey 6-0, 1-6, 6-0 and top seed Ivan from Bulgaria won against fourth seed Nauman Aftab 6-1, 6-2.

In doubles pre-quarter-finals, Sameer Ahmad and Ahmer Saeed got walkover against Osama Khan and Vhimalshanth ChandraMohan from Sri Lanka. Abdullah Adnan and Ahmad Asjad beat Barndon Suryana from Indonesia and Hai Truong Vo from Vietnam 6-3, 6-3.

Ahmed Kamil and Huzaifa thrashed Moosa Chaudhry and Zalan Khan 6-1, 6-2. In the quarter-finals, top seed pair of Ivan and Arya Roghani from Iran smashed Sameer and Ahmer 6-1, 6-0.

Abdullah Adnan and Ahmad Asjad stunned the third seed Iranian duo of Aryan Ismaeilpourfallahi and Yunes Talavar 6-1, 6-2. The fourth seed pair of Berk and Ronan Sahni from Great Britain overpowered Ahmed and Huzaifa 7-6(3), 6-3. The second seed pair of Nauman and Saqib Hayat thrashed Sami Zeb Khan and Subhan Bin Salik 6-1, 6-3.