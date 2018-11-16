Cold, dry weather predicted

LAHORE: Met officials said continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country. They predicted that mainly cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country. On Thursday, weather remained cold and dry in most parts of the country. However, rain-thunderstorm (with snowfall over the hills) occurred at isolated places in Malakand, Hazara, Kohat, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore Divisions, Islamabad, Gilgit-Baltistan andKashmir. Rainfall was recorded in several cities, including Malam Jabba, Saidu Sharif 19mm, Pattan 18mm, Lower Dir 10mm, Kakul 04mm, Kohat, Kalam 01mm, Murree 15mm, Lahore 02mm, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Mandi Bahauddin, Gujrat 01mm, Garhi Dupatta 10mm, Rawalakot 09mm, Muzaffarabad 08mm, Bagrote and Bunji 02mm while snowfall was observed in Malam Jabba and Astore.