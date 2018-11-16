Medical stores sealed in Hangu

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
HANGU: Two illegal medical stores were sealed here on Thursday. Assistant Commissioner Azizullah Jan and Drug Inspector Muhammad Zeeshan raided various medial stores. The official sealed two medical stores, which were being run illegally. They also seized expired medicines from the medical stores.
