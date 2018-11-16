Fri Nov 16, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
November 16, 2018
Medical stores sealed in Hangu

National

HANGU: Two illegal medical stores were sealed here on Thursday. Assistant Commissioner Azizullah Jan and Drug Inspector Muhammad Zeeshan raided various medial stores. The official sealed two medical stores, which were being run illegally. They also seized expired medicines from the medical stores.

