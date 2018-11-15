Pakistan open account in Women’s WT20

GEORGETOWN, Guyana: Pakistan sailed on a captain’s innings from Javeria Khan, as she guided them to a 38-run win over Ireland in the ICC Women’s World Twenty20 at the Guyana National Stadium on Tuesday, says an ICC release.

Javeria contributed in three substantial partnerships, as the team’s batting group continued its upward graph: They improved on the 137 they posted against India to register 139 for six, their highest score in ICC Women’s World T20s.

Later in the evening, Australia notched up their third win in the tournament and 12th consecutive win overall to book a place in the semi-finals.

Their progress came at the expense of New Zealand, who now need other results to go their way to be in with a chance of progressing. The game saw Alyssa Healy score her second consecutive half-century and pick up her third consecutive Player of the Match award.

Pakistan scored their highest ever total in the ICC Women’s World T20 on the way to a thumping of Ireland, giving themselves the best chance of directly qualifying for the next edition of the tournament.

Javeria’s unbeaten 74 formed the spine of their total, the next highest score being 21. It was the highest score by any Pakistan batter in T20Is, and her first fifty in 16 innings.

Lucy O’Reilly bowled well for Ireland, and was rewarded with three late wickets. But the damage was done by then; in the chase, only two of Ireland’s batters got into double figures, as the Pakistan spinners shared seven of the nine wickets to fall. Ireland’s challenge ended on 101 for nine, as did their best chance of automatic qualification for the ICC Women’s World T20 2020.

In the other match of the day, Australia posted a challenging 153 for seven on the back of a 71-run opening partnership between Healy and Beth Mooney, their fourth in a row.

After Healy was dismissed for 53 off 38 balls in the 13th over, New Zealand did tie down the scoring rate, helped by Leigh Kasperek’s three wickets.

Kasperek became the second fastest woman to take 50 T20I wickets in the process, getting to the landmark in her 29th game.

At the halfway stage New Zealand were in with a chance, although they needed a record score to win. But just as in the game against India, Suzie Bates was left to play a lone hand as wickets fell around her.

Bates scored 48 and forged a 66-run fourth-wicket partnership with Katie Martin, but once that was broken by Georgia Wareham, New Zealand collapsed to 120 all out in the 18th over, handing Australia a 33-run win.

Scores in brief: At Guyana National Stadium: Pakistan 139-6 in 20 overs (Javeria Khan 74 not out, Ayesha Zafar 21; Lucy O’Reilly 3-19). Ireland 101-9 in 20 overs (Isobel Joyce 30, Clare Shillington 27; Nashra Sandhu 2-8, Aliya Riaz 2-16, Sana Mir 2-20, Aiman Anwer 2-25). Player of the Match: Javeria Khan.

At Guyana National Stadium: Australia 153-7 in 20 overs (Alyssa Healy 53, Rachael Haynes 29 not out, Beth Mooney 26; Leigh Kasperek 3-25, Sophie Devine 2-37). New Zealand 120 all out in 17.3 overs (Suzie Bates 48, Katie martin 24; Megan Schutt 3-12, Sophie Mloineux 2-20, Delissa Kimmince 2-24). Player of the match: Alyssa Healy.