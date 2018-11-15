Thu Nov 15, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
November 15, 2018
HBL remains PSL title sponsor

Sports

November 15, 2018

LAHORE: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has handed the main title rights of the Pakistan Super League to Habib Bank Limited for yet another three years term.

Commenting on the development Chairman PCB, Ehsan Mani said that the renewal is proof of a HBL’s commitment, resolve and belief in PSL and in Pakistan cricket. “PSL has come a long way and HBL is proud to have partnered with a world class league,” said Muhammad Aurangzeb, President and CEO HBL.

