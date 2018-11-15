Ulas, Huzaifa make it to ITF Jr Tennis semis

ISLAMABAD: Berk Ulas (Turkey) surprised second seed Arya Roghani (Iran) in straight sets in the ITF Pakistan Junior Tennis Championships II at the PTF Tennis Complex.

Berk Ulas won 6-3, 6-2 in one-sided match Wednesday to make it to the semis. The Turkish player displayed excellent tennis skills to enthrall crowd.Third seed Huzaifa Abdul Rehman (Pakistan) also made it to the semifinals by thrashing compatriot Ahmed Kamil without conceding a single game.

Top seed Bulgarian Ivan Penev breezed past Saqib Hayat in straight sets, also without conceding a single game. Penev displayed quality skills carrying his form from the first tournament.In the girl’s event, second seed Mahin Qureshi withdrew from the tournament due to wrist injury and Chinese player YiWendan Zhu got a walk over. Thirds seed Turkish player Mina and fourth seed Russian player Nadezhda easily won their respective quarterfinals in straight sets.

Results: Boys’ singles: Huzaifa Abdul Rehman (Pak) [3] bt Ahmed Kamil (Pak) 6-0,6-0; M. Nauman Aftab (Pak)[4] bt Aryan Esmaeilpourfallahi (IRI) [5] 7-6 (3), 7-6 (3); Ivan Penev (BUL) [1] bt Saqib Hayat (Pak) [6] 6-0, 6-0; Berk Ullas Enc (TUR) bt Arya Roghani (IRI) [2] 6-3, 6-2;

Girls singles pre-quarterfinals are as follows: Darya Mostafi (IRI) bt Kushi Venkatesh (AUS) 1-6, 6-1, 6-4; Nadezhda Khalturina (RUS) [4] bt Marium Shahid (Pak): 6-0, 6-0; Sie Ding Chai (MAS) bt Padena Ghoorchian (IRI) 6-7 (1), 6-2, 6-2; Sara Yigin (GER) bt Zoha Asim (Pak) 6-1, 6-4

Girls singles quarterfinals: YiWendan Zhu (CHN) W/O Mahin Qureshi [1]; Mina Toglukdemir (TUR) [3] bt Darya Mostafi (IRI) 6-2, 6-1; Nadezhda Khalturina (RUS) [4] bt Sie Ding Chai (MAS) 6-0, 6-2;Boys’ doubles: Sami Zeb/Subhan Bin Salik (Pak) bt Shoaib Khan/Abdullah Abdullah (Pak) 6-3, 6-3.