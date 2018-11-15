Promotion of translation of languages in varsities stressed

LAHORE: Government College University, Lahore and Ankara University, Turkey are jointly holding the Urdu moot on “Classical, Modern and Contemporary Literature” in the provincial metropolis.

Punjab Higher Education Commission (PHEC) Chairman Dr Muhammad Nizamudin on Wednesday chaired the conference’s inaugural session, at the GCU’s Bukhari Auditorium, which was also addressed by speakers from Iran, Germany and Turkey.

The speakers laid stress on promoting a culture of translations and comparative literature studies in the universities in Pakistan, saying that it would not only help in fostering economic and cultural friendships with other nations but also play a vital role in promotion of science and technology in the country.

“We learn from history that Baghdad had become the centre of the scientific world by translating texts from Europe, Persia, India, Arab and other parts the world, said Dr Nizam at the inaugural session of the two-day conference spread over four technical sessions.

The Punjab Higher Education Commission Chairman highlighted a need for structural reforms in the country’s education system, saying that their youths had lost somewhere between Punjabi, Urdu and English languages. “It’s time to decide that we could not progress without promoting our national language and establishing a culture of translations,” he added.

He stressed on establishment of translation centres in all universities of Pakistan. In her key-note address, eminent Turkish Urdu critic Prof Dr Asuman Belen Özcan highlighted the importance of national language for cultural and economic progress of a country. She also said that translation was a marriage of two different cultures, and considering it an inferior art was misleading.

Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Hassan Amir Shah asked the conference scientific committee to publish the recommendations as well as the proceedings of the moot for the benefit of government and policy-making institutions.

Earlier, in his inaugural address, Dr Khalid Mehmood Sanjarani, the conference chairman, informed the participants about the glorious history and traditions of GCU Lahore and its role in the promotion of Urdu Literature in the sub-continent. He dedicated the conference to the Pakistan and Turkey friendship.

Prof Christina Oesterheld of University Heidelberg, Germany and Dr Yousuf Khosk from Shah Abdul Latif University, Khairpur also addressed the inaugural session of the conference. declamation contest: A team of Punjab University (PU) has won the 38th All Pakistan Allama Muhammad Iqbal Bilingual Declamation Contest, hosted by the Government College University, Lahore Debating Society (GCUDS).

University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS), Lahore student Maham Zahra was adjudicated the Best Urdu Speaker of the declamation contest and awarded with medal, while Punjab University student Rameesha Khan was awarded the Benazir Bhutto Shaheed Medal for the Best English Speaker of the event.

Prof Khalid Masood Siddiqui, the former chairperson of GCU English Department, was the chief guest at the final round of one of the Pakistan’s biggest debating galas while Government College University Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Hassan Amir Shah was also present.

In the final round, the serious topics that remained closely contested by the teams were: “Nationalism cannot deliver an equitable future”, “a free woman is a lonely woman”, “a depoliticised education has brought the nation to its knees” and “if we do not save the environment, we will have the equality of extinction”.

In the humorous category, the participants enthralled the audience with their wit and humour particularly on the topics: “Humans are animals of habit.”, “Things we lose have a way of coming back to us” “optimism is the opium of the masses” and “A lie told often enough becomes the truth”.

A Ravian orator, Zohaib Alam and Romisha Touseef, closed the House with his memorable speech. However, the GCU Debating Society as host didn’t contest for medals. Addressing the prize distribution ceremony, Prof Khalid Masood Siddiqui congratulated the winners of the contest, saying that debates taught students how to disagree with others while paying respect to their faiths and ideas.

He congratulated Government College University Debating Society Adviser Siddique Awan and his orators on their excellent performances in debates championships all over the year, saying that they had undoubtedly proved themselves to be the most outstanding torch-bearers of the university pride.