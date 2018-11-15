Siraj terms accountability done so far farce

LAHORE: Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Senator Sirajul Haq has said the mental slaves of the West who took control after the British colonists are the biggest hurdle to realisation of the sublime goal for which Pakistan was created.

The country was created for the enforcement of Islamic Shariah in it and tens of thousands of Muslims sacrificed their lives for this great cause, he said while addressing the participants in JI central workshop at Mansoora on Wednesday.

He said what had been going on in the country in the name of accountability so far was a farce. If there had been a true accountability, the “plunderers” would not have been in power time and again, he added.

Sirajul Haq said the masses were expecting enforcement of the system based on the Holy Quran and Sunnah but the British-nurtured feudal lords and capitalists who had ruled the country so far had obstructed the way of the Islamic system.

He recalled that the west had fought a long battle with the Church to separate the state from religion and the British colonists enforced the same ideology in the sub continent to rule the subcontinent by sitting far away.

In order to keep Ulema and religious circles away from state affairs, the British had patronised the elements who considered religion as an obstacle in their way.

He said the country had so far been ruled by those who had secured big landholdings from the British for obeying them and betraying their own nation.

He said these people were the cause of all the problems facing the country and they were ruling the country by changing their parties. These people had been protecting one another’s interest and corruption, the JI chief added.

Later, Senator Siraj ul Haq left for Sudan on a four day visit. Before his departure, he appointed Hafiz Muhammad Idrees as acting ameer of the party. Hafiz Muhammad Idrees took oath as the acting ameer at a ceremony at Mansoora.