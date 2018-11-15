Huzaifa, Nauman in ITF Pakistan Junior Tennis semis

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: Pakistan’s Huzaifa Abdul Rehman and Nauman Aftab moved into the semi-finals of the ITF Pakistan Junior Tennis Championships-II at PTF Complex in Islamabad on Wednesday.
In the quarter-finals, third seed Huzaifa thrashed Ahmed Kamil 6-0, 6-0, while fourth seed Nauman overpowered fifth seed Aryan Esmaeilpourfallahi of Iran 7-6(3), 7-6(3).
Top seed Ivan Penev from Bulgaria smashed sixth seed Saqib Hayat 6-0, 6-0, and unseeded Berk Ullas Enc from Turkey stunned second seed Arya Roghani from Iran 6-3, 6-2. In the semi-finals, Huzaifa is to face Berk and Nauman is up against Ivan.
The pair of Sami Zeb and Subhan Bin Salik won against the duo of Shoaib Khan and Abdullah Abdullah 6-3, 6-3.
The pairs that got byes in the first round of doubles category were: Ivan Penev from Bulgaria and Arya Roghani from Iran; Aryan Esmaeilpourfallahi and Yunes Talavar of Iran; Berk Ulas Enc from Turkey and Ronan Sahni from Great Britain; and Nauman Aftab and Saqib Hayat.
