Huzaifa, Nauman in ITF Pakistan Junior Tennis semis

KARACHI: Pakistan’s Huzaifa Abdul Rehman and Nauman Aftab moved into the semi-finals of the ITF Pakistan Junior Tennis Championships-II at PTF Complex in Islamabad on Wednesday.

In the quarter-finals, third seed Huzaifa thrashed Ahmed Kamil 6-0, 6-0, while fourth seed Nauman overpowered fifth seed Aryan Esmaeilpourfallahi of Iran 7-6(3), 7-6(3).

Top seed Ivan Penev from Bulgaria smashed sixth seed Saqib Hayat 6-0, 6-0, and unseeded Berk Ullas Enc from Turkey stunned second seed Arya Roghani from Iran 6-3, 6-2. In the semi-finals, Huzaifa is to face Berk and Nauman is up against Ivan.

The pair of Sami Zeb and Subhan Bin Salik won against the duo of Shoaib Khan and Abdullah Abdullah 6-3, 6-3.

The pairs that got byes in the first round of doubles category were: Ivan Penev from Bulgaria and Arya Roghani from Iran; Aryan Esmaeilpourfallahi and Yunes Talavar of Iran; Berk Ulas Enc from Turkey and Ronan Sahni from Great Britain; and Nauman Aftab and Saqib Hayat.