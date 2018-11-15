Strategic alliance between FWBL and Serene Air

First Women bank Ltd (FWBL) has entered into an agreement with Serene Air that will enable FWBL Debit card holders to enjoy discounts on purchase of tickets through Serene Air offices across Pakistan.

Through this strategic alliance, FWBL and Serene Air will achieve mutual goal of successful penetration in the market specially to serve women and their families. The agreement was signed by Ms. Naushaba Shahzad President & CEO (Acting) FWBL and Mr. Sohail Gul Khan, CEO, Serene Air in Karachi today.

Through this partnership FWBL Debit Card’s customers; both Mastercard and Paypak; can be benefitted. Speaking at the Signing Ceremony, Ms. Naushaba Shahzad CEO & President FWBL said. “This strategic alliance with Serene Air brings us closer to provide our customers with exceptional and high quality services and thus enhance our customer experience. This partnership will act as a stepping stone in fostering a very strong mutually beneficial business relationship between FWBL and Serene Air”, she added.

Speaking on the occasion Mr. Sohail Gul Khan – CEO, Serene Air said, “This strategic alliance with FWBL promises Serene Air to reach out to a vast audience particularly women of the country.***