Thu Nov 15, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
November 15, 2018
Advertisement

Uplift schemes to be completed in transparent manner: Buzdar

National

OC
Our Correspondent
November 15, 2018

Share

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar presided over a high level meeting at his office here on Wednesday in which progress on development schemes was reviewed.

Addressing the meeting, the chief minister said the PTI government is utilising all-out resources for public welfare and added the development schemes will be completed in a transparent manner.

We believe in the composite development of the province and the fruits of development will be extended to deprived and far-flung areas as well, he added. “I belong to the most backward area and, therefore, know the problems of such areas well”, the CM said.

He said achieving of targets in different areas, including provision of clean drinking water, healthcare, education, agriculture and industrial sector, should be ensured. Secretaries and high officials of the relevant departments attended the meeting.

Advertisement

Comments

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

More From Pakistan