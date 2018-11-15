Uplift schemes to be completed in transparent manner: Buzdar

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar presided over a high level meeting at his office here on Wednesday in which progress on development schemes was reviewed.

Addressing the meeting, the chief minister said the PTI government is utilising all-out resources for public welfare and added the development schemes will be completed in a transparent manner.

We believe in the composite development of the province and the fruits of development will be extended to deprived and far-flung areas as well, he added. “I belong to the most backward area and, therefore, know the problems of such areas well”, the CM said.

He said achieving of targets in different areas, including provision of clean drinking water, healthcare, education, agriculture and industrial sector, should be ensured. Secretaries and high officials of the relevant departments attended the meeting.