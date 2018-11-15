Prime minister to inaugurate Gwadar Railway Station: Sheikh Rasheed

QUETTA: Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed on Wednesday said the Balochistan government had provided acres of land to establish a new modern railway station in Gwadar, which would be a hub of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan will inaugurate the project of Gwadar Railway Station soon during his visit. The minister told these details to media persons at the Quetta Railway Station.

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail and Federal Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda also accompanied the minister, who visited to condole with Deputy Speaker National Assembly Qasim Khan Suri on the death of his mother.

The minister said the government had also reduced the fare of Akbar Bugti Express for facilitating people interested to visit Balochistan, besides installing air-conditioners to make their journey comfortable and affordable.

Sheikh Rasheed said one billion rupees were increased in railway’s revenue through the tracking system and installing WiFi in trains, adding that two freight vehicles would be started, which would be inaugurated on December 25. He said our track system was 70-year-old but they would do their best to upgrade it, adding that Prime Minister Imran has approved 10,000 jobs in Pakistan Railways. “It is not my aim to make commission and collect wealth,” he said adding that he was trying to provide the best facilities to people in railways according to the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Sheikh Rasheed stated that Qasim Khan Suri was the first Deputy Speaker National Assembly elected from Balochistan and hoped that he would come to the expectations of the people.