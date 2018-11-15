ECNEC approves Rs66.4bln revised cost of Peshawar Metro project

ISLAMABAD: The Executive Committee of National Economic Council (ECNEC) on Wednesday approved revised cost for Peshawar Metro Project at Rs66.4 billion.

Finance Minister Asad Umar chaired the ECNEC meeting, and approved the donor-funded projects, which would help Islamabad get dollar inflows as project financing in months to come.

The inability of Islamabad to accomplish procedural requirements for getting approval from competent forums such as the CDWP and the ECNEC had choked foreign inflows that deceased by over 30 percent in the first quarter (July-September) period of the current fiscal year.

The political transition happening in the country had resulted into imposition of ban on approval of development projects by the ECP, which impacted project financing from the donors.

Now, in its maiden meeting happening the first time since the PTI government came into power, the ECNEC approved development projects in various areas of the country.

ECNEC discussed and accorded approval of the project for evacuation of power from hydropower projects of Suki Kinari, district Mansehra in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kohala district. Muzaffarabad and Mahal, district Bagh in AJK at a cost of Rs79,929.73 million.

The main objective of the project is the construction of 500kV transmission network to provide interconnection facilities for evacuation of electricity from the above mentioned projects being constructed under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

ECNEC discussed and approved Sind Solar Energy Project (SSEP) at a cost of Rs12,848.11 million. The project aims to support the scale up of solar power in Sindh, and increase access to electricity. The project would also improve energy security and fulfil Pakistan’s international commitments on climate change.

The council also directed the Power Division to come up with a report covering all facets relating to power production, and its effective evacuation/transmission and distribution. The report, ECNEC observed would help set the direction for undertaking power projects in the future.

The meeting approved rehabilitation project of Dargai hydroelectric power station, Malakand, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa at a cost of Rs4,050.364 million. Completion of the project would help enhance the capacity of the power station to 22MW.

The meeting considered proposal from the Ministry of Water Resources to include Tangir Hydropower in the Diamer Basha Dam project, and approved the revised cost of the project at Rs479.686 billion.

The meeting also discussed and approved Balochistan Water Resource Development Project (Zhob and Mula river basins) at a cost of Rs16,453.40 million.

The project would benefit districts of Muslim Bagh, Qila Saifullah, Zhob, Khuzdar, Jhal Magsi, and part of Kalat in the Balochistan province.

ECNEC was updated on the Peshawar Sustainable Bus Rapid Transit Corridor Project. The Committee was informed about the expansion in scope of work and other issues necessitating revision in the project cost.

Taking into account the facts, ECNEC approved the revised cost of the project at Rs66.437 billion with June 2019 as stipulated date of completion of project. The provincial government informed that a soft opening of the project would be held in March 2019.

The project envisages construction of 27.373 kilometre long dedicated signal free BRT corridor, out of which 11.85km would be at grade, 12.266km elevated and 3.254 km through underpasses.

In addition to the main BRT corridor, additional elevated structures having total length of 2.18km would also be constructed.