England, S Africa register easy wins in Women’s World T20

GROS ISLET, ST Lucia: England got their ICC Women’s World T20 campaign up and running with a seven-wicket win against Bangladesh, after their first game was washed out.

One the back of a three-wicket haul by Kirstie Gordon, England kept Bangladesh to 76-9, a target that was revised to 64 in 16 overs as rain interrupted England’s chase.

In the second game at the Daren Sammy Stadium, South Africa came away with a seven-wicket win in their first match of the competition, with their pace bowlers taking seven wickets between them. It was also Sri Lanka’s first game in the tournament, having seen their last game against England abandoned due to rain.

After being bowled out for 46 in their opening game against the Windies, Bangladesh did only a little better, managing 76-9 in their twenty overs against England. There were four ducks in their innings, which was propped up by some big-hitting from opener Ayesha Rahman, who scored 39.

England played three left-arm spinners and three debutants; Kirstie Gordon was both, and she took three wickets, including that of Ayesha. Gordon has also previously played for Scotland.

England stuttered in reply, losing their openers in the first three overs, both to Salma Khatun’s straighter balls.

Amy Jones rode her luck as she was dropped on 14, going on to top score with an unbeaten 28. Rain arrived in the ninth over, shaving England’s target down to 64 off 16, and they knocked off the runs quickly after the interruption.

In the second match, South Africa’s seamers harried the Sri Lanka batters with pace and movement, but also conceded 19 wides as they restricted them to 99-8 in their 20 overs. Shabnim Ismail bowled a 124kmph delivery on the way to a three wicket haul, as all six South African bowlers got wickets to keep Sri Lanka under a hundred.

Dane van Neikerk and Marizanne Kapp took a wicket apiece, and with those, they joined a select group of players with more than 1000 runs and 50 T20I wickets. The two also shared a 67-run partnership for the third wicket to help South Africa get home in the 19th over.

Scores in brief: England defeated Bangladesh by seven wickets (DLS method): Bangladesh 76-9 in 20 overs (Ayesha Rahman 39; Kirstie Gordon 3-16). England 64-3 in 9.3 overs (Amy Jones 28, Natalie Sciver 23; Salma Khatun 2-17). Player of the Match: Kirstie Gordon.

South Africa defeated Sri Lanka by seven wickets: Sri Lanka 99-8 in 20 overs (Sahshikala Siriwardene 21, Dilani Manodara 20; Shabnim Ismail 3-10). South Africa 102-3 in 18.3 overs (Marizanne Kapp 38, Dane van Neikerk 33 not out). Player of the match: Shabnim Ismail.