Retired cop latest victim of phone banking fraud

NAROWAL: A retired traffic police officer from Narowal is the latest to fall prey to a gang of phone banking fraudsters, Geo News reported.

Aslam Mukhtar, a retired traffic cop, lost Rs0.3 million - his entire life’s savings - after sharing his bank details on a phone call from an alleged bank’s helpline. Soon afterwards, the money disappeared from his account. “I had saved the money for my daughters’ weddings,” Mukhtar lamented, adding that he has reported the fraud to the FIA.

The bank has also reportedly notified its head office about the latest incident of online fraud. A string of similar incidents of cyber fraud have surfaced in the recent months, with a number of unsuspecting citizens falling prey to hackers looking to extract sensitive information from them. Authorities have advised citizens not to share any sensitive information, such as bank card and account details, with anyone on the phone.