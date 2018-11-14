All-Pakistan Tennis begins today

LAHORE: The 3rd Nayza All-Pakistan Open Tennis Championship 2018 will be held from Wednesday here at Punjab Tennis Academy Bagh-i-Jinnah under the auspices of Punjab Lawn Tennis Association (PLTA).

PLTA secretary Rashid Malik informed that the main events of the tournament are men’s singles, men’s doubles, ladies singles, boys u-18 singles and doubles, boys u-14 singles and doubles besides boys u-12, boys/girls u-10, seniors 40 plus doubles. Referee of the tournament is Faheem Siddique. The closing ceremony of the event will be held on November 20.