Huzaifa only Pakistani to feature in Florida Tennis

ISLAMABAD: Huzaifa Abdul Rehman will be the only Pakistani among over 1300 top ranked tennis players from across the world to participate in next month’s Junior Orange Bowl International Tennis Championships in Florida, USA.

Scheduled to be held in Plantation, Florida from November30 to December 8, the prestigious tennis event is for 12-and-under, 14-and-under and 16-and-under male and female players.

The tournament boasts an impressive alumni list of world’s several former and current pros including Jimmy Connors (USA), Chris Evert Lloyd (USA), Bernard Tomic (Australia), Madison Keys (USA), Roger Federer (Switzerland) and Andy Murray (Britain). They all have been amongst past winners of the coveted event. “It is my dream to participate in the Grand Slam tournaments in future. I’m sure one day I will be exhibiting my skills there,” a determined Huzaifa said.