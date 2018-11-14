Wed Nov 14, 2018
Peshawar

BR
Bureau report
November 14, 2018
Use of tobacco, naswar banned on campus

PESHAWAR: The Higher Education Department has banned the use of tobacco, cigarettes and naswar in universities and colleges in the province.

According to a notification issued on Tuesday, the sale and use of tobacco and other drugs should be strictly banned in the educational institutions.

The cafeterias in the universities should be specially checked for ice, cigarettes and naswar. The universities were also asked to arrange awareness seminars and walks to prevent the use of tobacco and ice.

