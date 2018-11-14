Wed Nov 14, 2018
National

OC
Our Correspondent
November 14, 2018
Rawalpindi commissioner assures release of funds to Wasa

Rawalpindi: The Rawalpindi Commissioner, Jodat Ayaz has assured that the problem of non-payment of salaries and release of funds to Water and Sanitation Agency would be resolved in next four to five days.

The commissioner who also assumed charge of Director General RDA on Tuesday expressed these views while talking to this correspondent. The commissioner said, “I have discussed the matter with the relevant authorities of the finance department of Punjab government and we are hopeful that the issue pertaining to Wasa related to non-payment of salaries to its employees due to funds shortage will be resolved soon. The financial situation would become normal for Wasa with the release of funds to it in next four to five days, Jodat Ayaz remarked.

