Interim bail of Hamza extended till 20th

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Tuesday extended pre-arrest interim bail of Punjab opposition leader Hamza Shahbaz until November 20 and restrained the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) from arresting him.

Hamza Shahbaz appeared before a two-judge bench, however, his lead counsel Advocate Azam Nazir Tarar was not available. A lawyer told the bench that Mr Tarar was out of the country to attend a law conference. He asked the court to extend the concession of bail already granted to the petitioner.

The bench headed by Justice Ali Baqar Najafi allowed the request and extended the bail until November 20. The PML-N workers were also present in the court who chanted slogans in favour of their leaders. On the last hearing,the counsel of Hamza Shahbaz had argued before the bench that the NAB initiated three inquiries against his client, including Punjab Saaf Pani Company, Ramzan Sugar Mills and assets beyond means. He also questioned the jurisdiction of the anti-graft watchdog to probe into the matters.

He pointed out that the petitioner had appeared before the investigation teams of the NAB and provided them with all the required information and documents. He said the NAB summoned a person in one case but made arrest in other case as it did the same with Opposition leader in National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif, also father of the petitioner.

The counsel said there were serious apprehensions that the NAB might arrest the petitioner too at the time of his appearance in inquiry. The bench had allowed the bail to Hamza subject to furnishing of two surety bonds of Rs1,000,000 each.