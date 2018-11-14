Wed Nov 14, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Top Story

BR
Bureau report
November 14, 2018
Advertisement

Illegal arms factories sealed in Peshawar

Top Story

BR
Bureau report
November 14, 2018

Share

PESHAWAR: The Capital City Police have unearthed three illegal arms factories in the provincial capital, officials said on Tuesday. Superintendent of Police, Saddar, Sahibzada Sajjad, told a press conference that three factories were raided in Bazidkhel village in the limits of the Matani Police Station that were illegally manufacturing weapons and different kinds of rounds. The official said the factories were sealed and its owners, Nazar Gul, Nabi Khan and Haji Gul arrested. The SP said a number of machines, raw material and other stuff were also seized.

Advertisement

Comments

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

More From Top Story