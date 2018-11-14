Illegal arms factories sealed in Peshawar

PESHAWAR: The Capital City Police have unearthed three illegal arms factories in the provincial capital, officials said on Tuesday. Superintendent of Police, Saddar, Sahibzada Sajjad, told a press conference that three factories were raided in Bazidkhel village in the limits of the Matani Police Station that were illegally manufacturing weapons and different kinds of rounds. The official said the factories were sealed and its owners, Nazar Gul, Nabi Khan and Haji Gul arrested. The SP said a number of machines, raw material and other stuff were also seized.