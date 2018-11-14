Wed Nov 14, 2018
Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
November 14, 2018
Sindh women crowned champions at National Gymnastics

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
November 14, 2018

KARACHI: Misha Saqib defended her title as Sindh were crowned champions in women’s competitions of the National Gymnastics Championships in Sindh University, Jamshoro.

Pakistan Gymnastics Federation (PGF) said Sindh were followed by Army and Punjab.

Army won men’s competitions. WAPDA claimed the second position and Punjab the third.

Army’s Ansar Abbas was declared the best male gymnast.

Dr Asma Ali Shah distributed the prizes.

