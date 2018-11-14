Sindh women crowned champions at National Gymnastics

KARACHI: Misha Saqib defended her title as Sindh were crowned champions in women’s competitions of the National Gymnastics Championships in Sindh University, Jamshoro.

Pakistan Gymnastics Federation (PGF) said Sindh were followed by Army and Punjab.

Army won men’s competitions. WAPDA claimed the second position and Punjab the third.

Army’s Ansar Abbas was declared the best male gymnast.

Dr Asma Ali Shah distributed the prizes.