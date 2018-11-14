Rupee falls

The rupee posted minor losses against the dollar in the interbank market on Tuesday, dealers said.

The rupee ended at 133.98 against the dollar, compared with the previous closing of 133.95.

In the open market, the rupee was quoted at 134.30 against the dollar, unchanged from Monday’s closing rates.

The currency was stable due to balanced demand and supply of the greenback, a forex dealer said.