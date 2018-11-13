Diplomat Business Club, RCCI agree to boost cooperation

RAWALPINDI: International Diplomat Business Club and Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry have agreed to boost their cooperation to promote the business, trade and investment opportunities in Pakistan.

This was agreed during a detailed meeting between the President, Diplomat Business Club (DBC), Ambassador Javed Malik and Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) President Malik Shahid Saleem in presence of senior officials from both sides. A Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) was also signed between RCCI and DBC`.

Speaking on the occasion, ABC President Ambassador Javed Malik said that DBC was a prestigious global network that connects business-leaders, traders, investors, diplomats and other eminent personalities from around the world through a series of events and activities that are held across the world at regular intervals. After the agreement, DBC and RCCI will join hands in promoting, highlighting and projecting the business, trade and investment opportunities in Pakistan as well as at international level and as series of events and activities will be planed aimed at promoting closer cooperation between the business community in Pakistan and their counterparts in GCC and Europe, says a press release.

RCCI president Malik Shahid Saleem while warmly welcoming the agreement between both sides, termed it a major success and expressed his confidence that the MoU between RCCI and DBC would create new opportunities for promoting Pakistan's trade with GCC countries and around the world. Both sides agreed that a series of events would be organized in GCC countries through mutual collaboration between both sides starting in 2019.

The RCCI president was welcomed as a member of the Diplomat Business Club along with former presidents Sohail Altaf, Kashif Shabbir who were formally conferred membership certificates by the president, followed by a MoU signing ceremony which was attended by Senior Vice President Muhammad Badar Haroon, Vice President Fayyaz Qureshi and other senior officials.