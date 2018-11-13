Tue Nov 13, 2018
November 13, 2018
Govt to provide justice to every citizen: PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has vowed that the government would provide justice to every citizen of the country without any prejudice.

The premier expressed the resolve in a meeting here at the Prime Minister Office (PMO) on Monday where the affairs concerning to the federal capital came under discussion. Imran Khan, who is also permanent resident of Islamabad, took up several subjects for pondering in the meeting that was exclusively summoned to discuss and taking decisions pertaining to the ‘seat of power’. He expressed determination to provide justice to all citizens of the country without any discrimination.

