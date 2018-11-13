Tue Nov 13, 2018
National

BR
Bureau report
November 13, 2018
Afrasiab Khattak says cannot be expelled from politics

National

BR
Bureau report
November 13, 2018

PESHAWAR: Former Senator AfrasiabKhattak has reacted to suspension of his membership of the Awami National Party (ANP) by arguing that political workers cannot be expelled from politics.

Afrasiab Khattak and Bushra Gohar, a former MNA, were suspended by the ANP leadership on Monday after being accused of involvement in ‘anti-party activities.’ The party said they indulged in indiscipline, damaged the party and caused confusion and chaos among the ANP workers.

The party leadership was apparently unhappy over their active role in the social media through which they backed the Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM). In a tweet Monday, Afrasiab Khattak said: “Political workers can be unfairly expelled from pol party but they can’t be expelled from politics. We shall steadfastly continue struggle against all forms of oppression,suppression & exploitation. My heartfelt thanks to all dear friends for solidarity.”

