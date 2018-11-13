Man loses Rs0.7m after sharing bank details

By Monitoring report

MUZAFFARGARH: A resident of Muzaffargarh was left in shock when he discovered he had lost nearly Rs0.7 million from his bank accounts, Geo News reported.

The man, who belongs to Jatoi area of the city, said he received a phone call from a toll-free number and was asked to share his bank details. Not suspecting anything, he gave out his details. Soon afterwards, Rs695,000 vanished from two of his bank accounts. He said he has requested the FIA to probe the matter. The banks in question informed their top management of this latest incident of cyber fraud. A string of similar incidents of cyber fraud have surfaced in the recent months, with a number of unsuspecting citizens falling prey to hackers looking to extract sensitive information from them.

Last month, a retired scientist Dr Yousaf Khilji lost his savings worth Rs2.7 million from his bank account in suspected fraud transactions. He was, however, returned the money after the FIA sent a notice to the bank concerned. Authorities have advised citizens not to share any sensitive information such as bank card and account details with anyone on the phone.