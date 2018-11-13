Tue Nov 13, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

AFP
November 13, 2018
Advertisement

Holand recalls some staffers from Pakistan over threats

National

AFP
November 13, 2018

Share

THE HAGUE: The Netherlands said Monday it has pulled several embassy staff members from Pakistan over persistent threats on anti-Islam tweets by the far-right politician Geert Wilders. Although the Dutch embassy in Islamabad remains open and visa requests are still being handled, "a whole number of people" have returned to the Netherlands, Foreign Minister Stef Blok said. "Unfortunately Dutch citizens are being threatened, Dutch diplomats," Blok told a news programme on the NPO public broadcaster´s Radio 1 channel. Blok said he had spoken with his Pakistani counterpart Shah Mehmood Qureshi about the issue. Blok did not specify how many embassy staff were affected by the move. Wilders in August called off a planned drawing competition that stirred anger in Pakistan, but the MP has since posted several such images on the social network.

Advertisement

Comments

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

More From Pakistan