Faisalabad annex U-16 One-day cricket title

LAHORE: Faisalabad edged aside Lahore Lions by two wickets in the final to claim the Pepsi-PCB Stars U-16 One Day Tournament 2018-19 title here at the Gaddafi Stadium on Monday. Lahore Lions was restricted to 190 runs for nine in 45 overs. Hammad Sattar with 68 runs was the main scorer from Lahore side. However, Hafiz Usman 35 not out and Umer Eman 30 were the other valuable contributors. M Awais and Ali Asfand with three wickets each bolstered their team’s chances while M Ibtisam had two wickets to set a rout to the win. In reply, Faisalabad achieved the score 192 for eight in 44 overs with six balls to spare. Sameer Saqib played cautiously to score 43, M Ibtisam managed 42 and M Waqas 33. Muneeb Wasif had three wickets while Muneeb Zafar got two wickets.

Prize winners: Best bowler award: Abdul Rehman (FATA) and Arham Nawab (Faisalabad); Best batsman: Rizwan Mehmood (Hyderabad); Best fielder: Umair Afzal (Rawalpindi); Best all-rounder: Umar Eman (Lahore); Best wicketkeeper: Afzaal Manzoor (Sialkot).