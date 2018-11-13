‘Sports officers’ performance to be monitored’

LAHORE: Director General Sports Punjab Nadeem Sarwar urged all the DSOs of Gujranwala Division to prepare a detailed report about all sports schemes and present it to Sports Board Punjab after every 15 days; he said this while presiding over a high-profile meeting of Gujranwala Division at National Hockey Stadium on Monday.

The meeting was convened to review the progress of under-construction sports projects in Gujranwala Division. The concerned officials of Gujranwala Division gave a thorough briefing to DG Sports about the progress of under-construction sports projects.

Director Sports Hafeez Bhatti, Deputy Directors Rauf Bajwa, Tariq Wattoo, Divisional Sports Officer Gujranwala Kh Saif, District Sports Officer Aysha Saleem Cheema, DSO Hafizabad Majid Hussain, DSO Mandi Bahaud Din M Waheed, DSO Gujrat Ghulam Abbas, DSO Sialkot Imran Butt and DSO Narowal M Asghar also attended the important meeting. Addressing the meeting, DG Sports Punjab Nadeem Sarwar said Sports Board Punjab is establishing network of top class sports facilities across the province with a mission to produce sports heroes in various games.

DG Sports Punjab Nadeem Sarwar expressed his hope that all the DSOs will do justice with their duties and utilise their energies for the promotion of sports. “The performance of all sports officers will be evaluated and their progress will be monitored minutely”. DG Sports Punjab said: “We are constructing sports stadiums and gymnasiums in the remote areas of the province so that the people of said areas could enjoy sporting facilities near their residence,” he explained.