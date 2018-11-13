Faisalabad win under-16 one-day tournament

KARACHI: Faisalabad on Monday annexed the title when they overpowered Lahore by two wickets in the final of the Pepsi-PCB Stars Under-16 One-day Cricket tournament at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore.

Lahore posted 190-9 in 45 overs with Hammad Sattar scoring 68 off 108 balls, hitting ten fours.Mohammad Awais and Ali Asfand got three wickets each.Faisalabad raced to the target in 44 overs for the loss of eight wickets. Sameer Saqib struck 43 off 82 balls, striking three fours. Mohammad Ibtisam made 42 off 46 balls with three fours and one six.

Muneeb Wasif got 3-35 and Muneeb Zafar captured 2-46.The winners were handed over Rs300,000 and the runners-up Rs200,000.

Besides, Rs25,000 each was handed over to Mohammad Awais and Mohammad Ibtisam (Lahore, men of the match), Abdul Rehman (FATA) and Arham Nawab (Faisalabad) (both best bowlers), Rizwan Mehmood (Hyderabad, best batsman, 355 runs), Umair Afzal (Rawalpindi, best fielder, 12 catches), Umar Eman (Lahore, best all-rounder, 178 runs, eight wickets) and Afzaal Manzoor (Sialkot, best wicket-keeper).