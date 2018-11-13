Tue Nov 13, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Newspost

November 13, 2018
Advertisement

Time for tolerance

Newspost

November 13, 2018

Share

Violence, intolerance and oppression have been used by religious extremists and fundamentalists to suppress multiculturalism, freedom of expression and equality within society. These elements have struggled to accept all manifestations of equality and have vociferously confronted them through various means.

It is difficult to find educated people who are drawn towards extremism. This indicates that education has a role to play in turning an ignorant nation into one that values tolerance and accepts diversity. Efforts must be made to introduce policies that can foster education and social awareness to surmount violence and bigotry.

Shah Zaman

Karachi

Advertisement

Comments

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

More From Newspost