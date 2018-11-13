Time for tolerance

Violence, intolerance and oppression have been used by religious extremists and fundamentalists to suppress multiculturalism, freedom of expression and equality within society. These elements have struggled to accept all manifestations of equality and have vociferously confronted them through various means.

It is difficult to find educated people who are drawn towards extremism. This indicates that education has a role to play in turning an ignorant nation into one that values tolerance and accepts diversity. Efforts must be made to introduce policies that can foster education and social awareness to surmount violence and bigotry.

Shah Zaman

Karachi